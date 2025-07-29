Stocks

Cotton Holding Gains on Monday’s Midday

July 29, 2025 — 12:07 am EDT

Cotton futures are trading with 18 to 25 point gains across the front months on Monday, despite mixed outside factors. Crude oil futures are $1.34/barrel higher. The US dollar index is rallying, up $0.896 to $98.295.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec traders adding a total of 1,415 contracts to their net short position as of July 22 to a net 39,879 contracts. 

The Seam showed sales of 125 bales on Friday, with an average price of 57 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points at 79.20 cents on July 25. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 7/25, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 23 points last Thursday at 54.95 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 67.26, up 25 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 68.42, up 19 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 69.83, up 18 points

