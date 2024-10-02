News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Holding Gains at Midday

October 02, 2024 — 07:55 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are trading with 24 to 34 point gains so far on Wednesday. The dollar index is adding some pressure, up 409 points. Crude oil futures are up 33 cents/barrel, and backing off the early strength. 

The monthly Cotton Systems report from USDA showed 1,271 RB consumed domestically in the US in August, a 3-year high for the month. Stocks were down 1 RB from last month at 970 RB.

The Seam reported just 1,240 online cash cotton bale sales on Tuesday, averaging 72.66 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on October 1, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 85 points on October 1 at 85.25 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 223 points last Thursday to 61.06 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 73.33, up 24 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 75.34, up 26 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 76.53, up 25 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.