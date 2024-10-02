Cotton Holding Gains at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 24 to 34 point gains so far on Wednesday. The dollar index is adding some pressure, up 409 points. Crude oil futures are up 33 cents/barrel, and backing off the early strength.

The monthly Cotton Systems report from USDA showed 1,271 RB consumed domestically in the US in August, a 3-year high for the month. Stocks were down 1 RB from last month at 970 RB.

The Seam reported just 1,240 online cash cotton bale sales on Tuesday, averaging 72.66 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on October 1, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 85 points on October 1 at 85.25 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 223 points last Thursday to 61.06 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 73.33, up 24 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 75.34, up 26 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 76.53, up 25 points

