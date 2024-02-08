Cotton hits over four-month peak as traders eye WASDE report

Feb 8 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures were up for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, buoyed by support from the oil market as traders strapped in for a key federal monthly supply-demand report due later in the day.

* Cotton contracts for March CTc1 rose 0.16 cent to 88.63 cents per lb by 10:57 a.m. ET (1557 GMT), after hitting their highest since late September.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report is due at 12:00 p.m. ET.

* "It's (Cotton) been in a very strong uptrend last couple of weeks... there's a lot of, I would say liquidations and adjustments happening ahead of the report (WASDE)," said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group.

* Oil prices gained ground as investors considered the impact of Israel's rejection of a ceasefire offer from Hamas and unexpected drops in U.S. fuel stocks. O/R

* Higher oil prices make polyester, a cotton substitute expensive.

* It was generally very supportive for prices to see just a strong pace of shipments and (Export)sales continuing even though it wasn't quite on pace as last week," Thomen added referring to the export sales data.

* The USDA's weekly export sales report showed net sales of 284,100 running bales for 2023/2024, down 19% from the previous week. Exports of 248,500 bales fell 37% from last week and 3% from the prior 4-week average. EXP/COT

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

