Cotton hits over 2-week peak on commodities gain, weaker dollar

Dec 20 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures climbed more than 3% to their highest in over two weeks on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in the overall commodities sector and a weaker dollar.

* The cotton contract for March CTH3 rose 2.63 cents, or 3.1%, at 86.71 cents per lb, at 12:38 ET (1738 GMT), earlier hitting its highest since Dec. 1. It traded within a range of 83.63 and 86.92 cents a lb.

* Uncertainty of cotton production in India and Pakistan, a weaker dollar, and seasonality were pushing the market up, said Keith Brown, principal at cotton broker Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

* Cotton could be close to trading at 95 cents by January or February, Brown added.

* The U.S. dollar was lower, making U.S. cotton more appealing among buyers overseas. USD/

* Adding to the upbeat sentiment, Chicago soybean futures recouped losses from the previous session and Wall Street's main indexes edged higher. GRA/.N

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a U.S. plan to restock petroleum reserves. Higher oil prices make polyester, a substitute for cotton, more expensive.O/R

* "The markets move above near- and medium-term moving averages has likely forced some short covering and incited some fresh buying by specs," Louis Rose of Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

