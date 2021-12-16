Cotton hits near 2-week high as dollar retreats

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds milestone

Dec 16 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures surged 3.8% on Thursday to trade limit up, supported by a pullback in the dollar and healthy U.S. exports overall.

Cotton contracts for March CTH2 jumped 4 cents, or 3.8%, at 109.79 cents per lb by 01:35 p.m. ET (1835 GMT), its highest since Dec. 3.

"The best thing happening for cotton right now is the dollar edging down," said Rogers Varner, president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland, Mississippi.

"Cotton was also helped as sales were good, while shipments also picked up a little."

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.5% to a one-week low against its rivals, making cotton less expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly export sales report showed net sales of 286,400 running bales, down 25% from the previous week but about 5% higher compared with the prior 4-week average. Increases were primarily for China.EXP/COT

Also supporting the market were oil prices that firmed due to record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles. Higher oil prices make polyester, a substitute for cotton, more expensive. O/R

World cotton production for the 2021/22 season is poised for a full comeback from a disappointing 2020/21 season, led by the United States, the International Cotton Advisory Committee said in its annual report.

It forecast 2021/22 output at 25.71 million tonnes, a 6.01% increase from 2020/21.

Also potentially on the radar, the U.S. Commerce Department placed export restrictions on several Chinese companies for several national security reasons.

"The news hasn't impacted the market yet and it is not clear how it will impact cotton, but it definitely is a concern," added Varner.

China is a major consumer of U.S. cotton.

Total futures market volume rose by 7,995 to 23,647 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 596 to 232,578 contracts in the previous session.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Ramakrishnan M. and Daid Gregorio)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.