Cotton Higher through Midday

Front month cotton futures are off their earlier highs, but still up by 27 to 74 points at midday. December is working in a 149 point range for the session so far.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF has dryness for Southern Plains and Delta this coming week. Northeastern AR, S.E. GA, and N. KS are all that register, even there fields will see less than 1/2” through the week.

The Cotlook A Index for 7/21 increased by 55 points to 94.35 cents. The Seam reported 2,455 bales were sold online on 7/19 for an average gross price of 74.29 cents/lb. The AWP was 124 points stronger to 66.18 cents as of Thursday afternoon.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.1, up 62 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.12, up 69 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.14, up 66 points

