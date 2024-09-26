Cotton Higher to Start Thursday

Cotton prices are up 28 to 36 points so far on Thursday morning. Futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts down 24 to 89 points across the board. The dollar index was back up 481 points, with crude oil futures back down $1.58/barrel to provide some outside pressure.

Hurricane Helene is nearing a category 2 disaster and headed towards the Florida Gulf Coast. Harvest will likely be stopped in areas that run from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, up through the western parts of the Carolinas, and into TN/KY.

China set their import tariff quota at 894,000 MT for 2025, even with previous years.

The Seam reported 1,368 online cash cotton bale sales on Tuesday, averaging 70.22 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 24, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on September 24 at 85.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 283 points last Thursday to 58.83 cents/lb. That is good through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 73.2, down 89 points, currently up 30 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 75, down 85 points, currently up 28 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 76.12, down 81 points, currently up 36 points

