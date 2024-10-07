Cotton Higher So Far on Monday

Cotton futures are showing 40 to 43 point gains so far on Monday. The outside markets are supportive, with the crude oil trading up $2.73/barrel, and the US dollar index slipping 100 points lower.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds at a net short of just 12,147 contracts as of 10/1.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on October 4, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on October 4 at 84.35 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by 25 points on Thursday to 60.81 cents/lb and is good through this week.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 73.67, up 40 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 75.71, up 43 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 76.94, up 42 points

