Cotton Higher on Thursday Morning

Cotton futures are currently 42 to 70 points higher after closing the Wednesday session with strength of 76 to 184 points across the board. The outside factors were not supportive, with the dollar index up 33 points and crude oil slipping lower.

The next 7 days looks dry for much of TX, which could add some premium to the market. The South East is still expected to receive 1-3 inches.

The Cotlook A Index was 90 cents higher to 92.40 cents/lb for 7/18. The AWP is 64.94 cents/lb and will be updated later today. ICE certified stocks dropped by 4,137 to 4,789 bales on 7/17.

Oct 23 Cotton closed at 85.62, up 184 points, currently up 70 points

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 83.75, up 150 points, currently up 45 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 83.63, up 141 points, currently up 47 points

