Cotton Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are up 60 to 70 cents at Monday’s midday. The dollar index is up 231 points, with crude oil futures 40 cents/barrel higher to provide some outside support. Rains late last week and over the weekend have likely impacted a few cotton acres in the southeast.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed spec traders in cotton futures and options slashing 12,969 contracts from their net short as of Tuesday to 17,549 contracts.

The Seam reported just 47 online cash cotton bale sales on Friday, averaging 71.40 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 27, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on September 27 at 84.65 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 223 points last Thursday to 61.06 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 73.4, up 68 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 75.13, up 61 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 76.23, up 62 points

