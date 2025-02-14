Cotton Higher on Friday

Cotton futures are up 19 to 22 points in the nearbys so far on Friday. Crude oil futures are down 58 cents/barrel higher on the day, with the US dollar index $0.646 lower. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

Export Sales data has total cotton export commitments for the year to 9.131 million RB, which is 89% of USDA’s export forecast, with the normal pace at 90%.

The Cotlook A Index was up another 25 points on February 12 at 79.10 cents/lb. The Seam reported 4,022 bales of online sales on Thursday at an average price of 64.73 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on 2/13 at 218 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 81 points at 53.99 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 67.02, up 19 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 68.2, up 22 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 69.08, up 20 points

