Cotton Higher at Midday

The thin March and October contracts are in the red for Monday’s midday, while the active cotton futures are working 30 to 74 points in the black. May has seen a 190 point range so far for the day.

CFTC reported cotton spec traders were adding new longs through the week that ended 2/20. That left the group 14.5k contracts more net long at 86.1k contracts. The commercial cotton hedgers added 7k new shorts through the week which expanded their net short by 129.3k contracts.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market review showed 12,251 bales were sold this week averaging 88.33 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 230 points weaker to 99.30 cents/lb. The AWP was 168 points stronger at 75.12 cents. ICE certified stocks were 997 bales as of 2/21.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 94.88, down 5 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 94.23, up 74 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 93.15, up 53 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

