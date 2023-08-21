Cotton Higher at Midday

News & Insights

Cotton futures are posting midday gains so far on Monday, with contracts up 20 to 125 points. The outside markets were supportive, with the Dollar Index is still backing down, with another 8 point loss through midday. Crude oil is slightly weaker as well. 

Chinese cotton import lag last year’s pace by 6.7% through July – according to General Customs data.  

The Commitment of Traders report on Friday afternoon showed the managed money crowd adding 1,866 contracts to their net long during the week ending 8/15, putting it at 33,796 contracts on Tuesday. 

The Cotlook A Index was 105 points lower to 94.10 cents/lb on 8/18. The AWP for cotton was updated to 71.14 cents/lb on Thursday, up 89 points from the previous week and in effect through next Thursday.  

Oct 23 Cotton  is at 85.57, up 125 points, 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 83.82, up 20 points, 

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 83.75, up 20 points 


