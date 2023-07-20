News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Higher at Midday

July 20, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are currently 35 to 59 points higher on the session.  Crude oil is up 45 to 50 cents. The dollar index is up 66 points at midday, pressuring the gains.  

This morning’s weekly Export Sales report showed 67,050 RB of old crop upland cotton sales for the week of 7/13, well above last week. New crop bookings improved to 86,134 RB. China was the top buyer of both at 32,400 RB and 49,200 RB respectively. Export shipments were tallied at 233,063 RB, up 11.87% vs. last week, with 86,800RB headed to China. 

The Cotlook A Index was 5 points higher to 92.45 cents/lb for 7/18. The AWP is 64.94 cents/lb and will be updated later today. 

Oct 23 Cotton  is at 86.18, up 56 points,

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 84.24, up 49 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 84.22, up 59 points


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.