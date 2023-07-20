Cotton Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are currently 35 to 59 points higher on the session. Crude oil is up 45 to 50 cents. The dollar index is up 66 points at midday, pressuring the gains.

This morning’s weekly Export Sales report showed 67,050 RB of old crop upland cotton sales for the week of 7/13, well above last week. New crop bookings improved to 86,134 RB. China was the top buyer of both at 32,400 RB and 49,200 RB respectively. Export shipments were tallied at 233,063 RB, up 11.87% vs. last week, with 86,800RB headed to China.

The Cotlook A Index was 5 points higher to 92.45 cents/lb for 7/18. The AWP is 64.94 cents/lb and will be updated later today.

Oct 23 Cotton is at 86.18, up 56 points,

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.24, up 49 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.22, up 59 points

