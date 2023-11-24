News & Insights

Cotton Higher After Export Sales Data

November 24, 2023 — 12:04 pm EST

Cotton contracts are back up 2 to 107 points after opening weakness. First Notice day for December is today. The outside markets are having some modest influence, with crude oil up 49 cents/barrel, and the US dollar down 46 points. 

This morning's export sales report showed 322,212 running bales of cotton sold during the week ending November 16th. That was a slight drop compared to the previous week.  Export shipments were reported at the lowest since November 2021 at 77,869 RB.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on November 23 at 90.90 cents/lb after a drop on the 22nd. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, up a penny from the week prior. The Seam had sales of 1,143 cash bales traded on November 22 at an average price of 71.09 cents/lb, back up 1.43 cents vs. the previous day. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 80.65, up 107 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 81.13, up 23 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 81.7, up 25 points

