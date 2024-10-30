Cotton Heads Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures were met with weakness on Wednesday, with contracts down 10 to 64 points across most contracts. The outside markets were supportive factors, with crude oil up $1.84/barrel and the US dollar index 186 points lower.

The Seam reported 1,355 bales of online sales on October 29 at an average price of 68.03 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on October 29 at 82.30 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 4 points to 59.28 cents/lb last Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.2, down 54 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 73.85, down 43 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 75.06, down 33 points

