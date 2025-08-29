Cotton Heads into the Labor Day Weekend with Losses

Cotton futures were down 64 to 83 points on the Friday session, with December falling 147 poits this week. The US dollar index was up $0.042 on the day to $97.780, with crude oil futures $0.55 lower. The market will be closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed managed money adding 3,614 contracts to their net short position in cotton futures and options as of Tuesday. That net short was at 59,931 contracts by August 26th.

USDA reported the accumulated cotton export sale commitments at 3.412 million RB, down 23% from last year. That is 30% of the USDA export projection and behind the 47% average sales pace.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 78.20 cents on August 28. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/28, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 59 points on Thursday at 54.94 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.21, down 83 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.54, down 76 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.44, down 64 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.