Cotton Heads Higher into the Close

Cotton futures ended the Wednesday session with contracts up 6 to 39 points across the board. The dollar index added some pressure, up 459 points. Crude oil futures were up $1.09/barrel.

The Seam reported just 1,240 online cash cotton bale sales on Tuesday, averaging 72.66 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on October 1, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 85 points on October 1 at 85.25 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 223 points last Thursday to 61.06 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 73.4, up 31 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 75.38, up 30 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 76.61, up 33 points

