Cotton Heading Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures are feeling pressure on Thursday, with contracts down 93 to 98 points at midday. The outside markets are mixed, with crude oil pressure down 69 cents/barrel and the US dollar index 262 points lower.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 2024/25 upland cotton bookings of 169,687 RB, which was the second largest for the MY so far and a 7-week high. Vietnam was the byer of 34,200 RB, with 33,800 RB sold to Pakistan and 27,500 RB to China. Shipments were back up from the previous week to 98,419 RB. Pakistan was the destination of 27,500 RB, with 13,600 RB to Bangladesh.

The Seam reported 3,778 bales of online sales on October 23 at an average price of 66 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was steady on October 23 at 83.80 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 117 points to 59.24 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 73.55, down 98 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 74.92, down 94 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 75.85, down 93 points

