Cotton Heading Lower on Monday

Lean hog futures are feeling some slight weakness on Monday’s midday, with contracts down 20 to 45 cents. The national average base hog price was not reported on Monday morning with the 5-day rolling average at $82.95. The CME Lean Hog Index was $88.22 on August 22, down 61 cents from the previous day.

Pork stocks totaled 450.7 million lbs at the end of July, which was a 5.09% drop from the end of June and 4.26% below last year.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down $4.21 the Monday AM report at $94.84 per cwt. The rib and picnic primals were the only reported higher, with the ham leading the way to the downside, $7.35 lower. USDA estimated the weekly FI hog slaughter at 2.503 million head. That is 9,000 head below the previous week and 8,665 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $80.100, down $0.450,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $70.550, down $0.200

Feb 25 Hogs is at $73.450, down $0.375,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.