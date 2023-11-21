Cotton Heading Lower

Cotton futures are trading 75 to 94 points lower so far at Tuesday’s midday. The outside markets are not helping this go ‘round, with crude oil down 50 cents/barrel and the dollar index a tick higher.

USDA’s Crop Progress report indicated the US cotton harvest at 77% complete by Sunday. That was a 10% move on the week and is ahead of the 71% average pace for this week. Harvest progress in Texas was tallied at 68% complete, vs. the 63 % average.

The Seam had sales of 5,047 cash bales traded on November 20 at an average price of 72.70 cents/lb, down 3.95 cents vs. the previous day.

The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on November 20 at 91.40 cents/lb. The AWP for this week is 64.23 cents/lb and will be adjusted by FSA later this week. ICE certified stocks for 11/20 were 87.745 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 77.03, down 94 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 80.5, down 75 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.13, down 83 points

