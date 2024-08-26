Cotton Heading Higher to Start the Week

Cotton prices are up 33 to 41 points on Monday morning trade. futures settled with gains of 101 to 170 across the front months, as a few deferreds were up 72 to 98 points. Outside markets were supportive, with the US dollar index down 834 points and below $101. Crude oil futures were up $1.96/barrel to help via the synthetic market.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed a 2,391 contract addition to their net short position as of August 20 to 51,845 contracts.

ICE cotton stocks were down 3,354 bales on August 22, leaving 9,413 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on August 22 at 81.65 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.90 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 55 points from the week prior.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 70.91, up 157 points, currently up 36 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.28, up 142 points, currently up 41 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 73.38, up 133 points, currently up 40 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.