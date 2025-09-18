Cotton Giving Back Tuesday Gains on Wednesday

Cotton futures are falling lower at Wednesday’s midday, as contracts are down 35 to 40 points at midday. The US dollar index is up $0.097 so far on the day to $96.345, with crude oil futures $0.23 lower.

The Seam reported 909 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 63.60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 78.10 cents on September 16. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/16, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 21 points last week at 54.10 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66, down 39 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.29, down 39 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.21, down 36 points

