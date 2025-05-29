Stocks

Cotton Gives into Weakness on Wednesday

May 29, 2025 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures closed Wednesday with contracts down 22 to 26 points in the front months, as the outside markets were mixed. Crude oil prices were back up $0.96 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.390 higher to $99.815. 

Weekly NASS Crop Progress data showed 52% of the crop planted as of 5/25, lagging the 56% average. Planting in TX was at 47%, 1% back of normal, with the GA crop 4% back of average at 58%. The crop was also 3% squared, behind the 4% average pace.

The Tuesday online sale from The Seam showed 806 bales sold at an average price of 60.23 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on 5/27 at 78.25. ICE cotton stocks were up 4,277 bales via new certifications on May 27, with a certified stocks level of 46,517 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 38 points last Thursday at 53.52 cents/lb. It is good through tomorrow. 

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 65.33, down 24 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 67.76, down 26 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 68.1, down 22 points

