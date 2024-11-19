Cotton Getting a Tuesday Bounce

Cotton futures are trading with Tuesday gains of 16 to 25 points at midday. The outside markets are supportive, as the US dollar index is steady, with crude oil futures up another 25 cents/barrel.

Weekly Crop Progress data indicated the US cotton crop was 77% harvested as of 11/17, 5 percentage points faster than normal.

The Seam reported 1,283 bales of online sales on November 18 at an average price of 63.43 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up 87 bales on new certifications on Monday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 150 points on 11/18 at 79.35 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 24 points last week to 58.20 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 69.25, up 23 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 70.6, up 25 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 71.73, up 16 points

