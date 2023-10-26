Cotton Gave Back Overnight Gains

December cotton was up by 64 points at the overnight high, but futures dropped at 6 AM central and gave most to all of it back. Current prices are within 15 points of UNCH into the day trade. Front month cotton futures ended the midweek session with 39 to 88 point gains. December was off the session high by 35 points, but is at a net 141 point gain for the week to date move. The US dollar index extended its rally, but had little impact on cotton.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/24 recovered by 115 points to 94.35 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 69.82 cents. The ICE certified stocks were 63,324.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 83.81, up 88 points, currently up 10 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.51, up 83 points, currently down 1 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.44, up 87 points, currently down 13 points

