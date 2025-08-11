Stocks

Cotton Gains Mostly Hold on Monday

August 11, 2025 — 09:53 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Cotton futures rounded out the Monday session with contracts up 10 to 16 points in the front months. The thinly traded October contract was an exception, down 3 points. The US dollar index is back up $0.330 to $98.510, as crude oil futures were up 12 cents.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed a total of 93% of the US cotton crop squared by August 10, with 65% setting bolls, 6 points behind average. There was 8% of the crop with bolls opening vs. 10% on average. Conditions were down 2% at 53% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index falling 7 points to 338.

The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points at 77.25 cents on August 8. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/8, with the certified stocks level at 18,242 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 13 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.39 cents/lb. 

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 65.29, down 3 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 66.76, up 16 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 68.23, up 16 points

