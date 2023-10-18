Cotton Gaining through Midday

Midday futures are trading off their lows for the session, after Dec held at 82c for the day low. Current prices are 2 points in the red to 54 points in the black.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. USDA’s AWP for cotton is 71.06 through Thursday. Certified stocks were 53,400 bales on 10/16, up by 3k.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 83.83, up 60 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.79, up 36 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 86.97, up 18 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.