Cotton Gaining Strength on Wednesday

Cotton futures action is showing 51 to 77 point gains on Wednesday. The US dollar index is up 222 points on the day, as Crude oil is providing some support via the synthetic market, up $2.15/barrel.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 6, leaving 18,991 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on August 6 at 79.10 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 108 points last Thursday afternoon to 53.94 cents/lb, and is in effect through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 67.93, up 63 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 69.47, up 52 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 70.64, up 47 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

