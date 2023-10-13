Cotton Gaining so far On Friday

Current cotton futures are 15 to 92 points stronger for the last trade day of the week. The front month cotton futures market finished the day mixed with a 13 point loss in Dec, and 6 point gains in the May ’24 contract. Dec printed a 156 point range on the day. Carry to March is now 1.74 cents on the board. USDA’s cash average price for cotton was left at 80 cents/lb in the monthly update.

Daily classings data had 59,647 bales of upland cotton classed, with no update for pima. The bimonthly Cotton Ginnings report showed 958,450 RB of cotton ginned as of October 1. That was down 12% from the same time last year, and showed 271,250 RB ginned in the last 2 weeks of September.

USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports had a 19 lb/acre reduction to yield – notably with a +207,000 in KS and a –131,000 in MO, TX was –54. That left the production number at 12.82 million bales, 310k smaller for the month. Exports were lowered by 100k bales to 12.2 million. Projected ending stocks tightened 200k bales to 2.8 million.

The Cotlook A Index was 95.85 cents/lb on 10/11, down by 140 points. USDA lowered the AWP for cotton by 130 points to 71.06. Cert Stocks were 43,571 bales on 10/11.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.92, down 13 points, currently up 88 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.66, down 3 points, currently up 79 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.63, up 6 points, currently up 82 points

