Cotton Gaining into New Week

Active cotton futures (excludes October) are currently trading 50 to 66 points higher through the early Monday session. December cotton faded by 46 points on Friday, but held onto a 5 point gain for the week. The other front months were 17 to 41 points lower on the week’s last trade day.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report had managed money firms with a 2,049 contract net long. That was a 10k contract swing back to net long after short covering ended the 3 consecutive week net short. Commercial cotton traders added 8.5k new shorts for a 59,560 contract net short as of 7/11.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 13,968 bales sold in the DSQ system for the week at an average price of 76.52 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 20 points lower to 91.90 cents/lb on 7/13. The AWP was lowered 56 points to 64.94 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 8,926 bales as of 7/13.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 81.22, down 46 points, currently up 64 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.35, down 40 points, currently up 53 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.32, down 41 points, currently up 61 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.