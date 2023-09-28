Cotton Gaining at Midday

Current cotton prices are 73 to 82 points at midday.

FAS reported 55,323 RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 9/21. That was a low for the MY, but was up by 83% yr/yr. Cotton shipments were 159.4k RBs for the week, bringing accumulated exports to 1.35m RBs. That is 26% behind last year’s pace.

The Cotlook A Index was back up by 195 points to 98.35c for 9/28. The Seam reported 5,781 bales were sold on 9/26 for an average gross price of 81.94 cents. The AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents. ICE Certified Stocks for 9/26 were 32,648 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 89.1, up 80 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 89.7, up 90 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 89.92, up 89 points

