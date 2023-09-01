Cotton Gaining at Midday

Midday cotton quotes are 147 to 204 points in the black and 14 off their session highs heading into the Labor Day weekend. Through the month of August, Dec futures saw a 558 point range and a net 310 point gain.

USDA’s Ag attaché estimated Chinese cotton production at 27.1m bales, which would be a 3.6 million drop yr/yr and would leave room for potentially 2.5m bales of additional imports. The official WASDE import estimate is higher at 10m bales (+3.8m yr/yr).

The Cotlook A Index was up by a penny to 97.95 on 8/31. The Seam reported 15,262 bales were sold online for an average gross price of 86.09 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton was 71.56 cents, up by 2.5 c/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 89.77, up 195 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 89.66, up 193 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 89.5, up 182 points

