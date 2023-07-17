Cotton Gaining at Midday

Cotton futures are shrugging off the outside markets of a slightly stronger dollar index and weaker crude at midday. Cotton contracts are up 65 to 116 points excluding the thinly traded October contract.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report had managed money firms with a 2,049 contract net long. That was a 10k contract swing back to net long after short covering ended the 3 consecutive week net short. Commercial cotton traders added 8.5k new shorts for a 59,560 contract net short as of 7/11.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on July 14 at 91.9 cents/lb on 7/14. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 13,968 bales sold in the DSQ system for the week at an average price of 76.52 cents/lb. The AWP was lowered 56 points to 64.94 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 8,926 bales as of 7/13.

Oct 23 Cotton is at 82.36, down 30 points,

Dec 23 Cotton is at 82.28, up 106 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 82.18, up 83 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.