Cotton Gaining After Weaker Conditions

Midday cotton prices are at or near their daily highs with 84 to 124 point gains. December has printed a 126 point range so far through midday.

NASS reported 86% of the cotton crop was squaring as of 7/30. That remains 1ppt behind the average pace. The weekly report had 47% setting bolls compared to 50% on average. Cotton conditions fell by 18 points on the Brugler500 Index from last week, to 303. OK was down the most with a 40 point drop to 330, while Texas dropped 25 points to 248. That is the worst TX score since our data tracking began in 2011 but is similar to ’22 and ’18.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 94.9 cents/lb on July 31. The AWP is set at 69.74 cents/lb, effective through Thursday.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.61, up 89 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.72, up 97 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.69, up 98 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.