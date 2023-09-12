Cotton Gaining after Forecasted Production Losses

Current cotton prices are 29 to 40 points in the black. The Dec contract is off the high by 50 points. USDA raised the cash average price by a penny 80 cents/lb.

The monthly WASDE update showed lower harvested acreage, but a stronger yield to offset. On net production was cut 860k bales to 13.13 million. Demand changes saw a 200k bale loss for exports at 12.3 million and a 100k bale tighter carryout of 3 million – tightest since 2016/17.

Global changes reflected a 550k bale increase for Brazilian output offset by a 500k bale loss for India. Global cotton stocks were shown at 89.96m bales, 1.6 million tighter from the prior estimate.

The Seam reported 1,564 bales sold online on 9/08 for an average gross price of 74.65 cents. The AWP for cotton is 73.55 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 88.16, up 38 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.34, up 39 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.4, up 39 points

