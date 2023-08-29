Cotton Futures Weakening on Tuesday

Morning cotton quotes are back up by 30 to 40 points across the front months. Cotton was lower on the first day of the week, with 22 to 46 point losses.

NASS reported 10% of the cotton crop has yet to set bolls nationally, matching the 5 year average. The weekly update had 25% of cotton bolls opening as of 8/28. That was up from 18% last week but matches the average pace. National conditions were unchanged on the Brugler500 Index at 271, as TX improved a sharp 18 points offsetting most of the other states’ drops. KS fell by 21 points for the week.

The Seam reported 3,308 bales were sold on 8/25 for an average gross price of 76.85 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 25 points higher for 8/25 to 96.10 cents/lb. The FSA lowered the AWP for cotton by 208 points to 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.87, down 44 points, currently up 35 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.73, down 46 points, currently up 35 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.64, down 36 points, currently up 33 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

