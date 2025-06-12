Stocks

Cotton Futures Weakening Ahead of USDA Data

June 12, 2025 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures posted marginally mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts within 10 points of unchanged.  Crude oil prices are up $3.32/barrel, with the US dollar index back down $0.455 to $98.615.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on 6/10 at 78.50. ICE cotton stocks were up 67 bales on June 10 via new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 53,418 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 8 points last week at 53.76 cents/lb. 

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 65.47, up 5 points, currently down 13 points

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 65.72, up 2 points, currently down 40 points

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 67.65, down 6 points, currently down 18 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

 

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.