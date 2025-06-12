Cotton Futures Weakening Ahead of USDA Data

Cotton futures posted marginally mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts within 10 points of unchanged. Crude oil prices are up $3.32/barrel, with the US dollar index back down $0.455 to $98.615.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on 6/10 at 78.50. ICE cotton stocks were up 67 bales on June 10 via new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 53,418 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 8 points last week at 53.76 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.47, up 5 points, currently down 13 points

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.72, up 2 points, currently down 40 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.65, down 6 points, currently down 18 points

