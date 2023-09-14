Cotton Futures Sit Slightly Red in AM

Cotton traded higher at the start of the session, but have given back the 50 point gains and then some. Futures are less than 10 points in the red so far. Cotton futures settled the midweek trade with 71 to 182 point losses. The Dec contract sat at a net weekly move of +126 point on Wednesday evening.

The Seam had 3,185 bales sold during Monday for an average price of 77.33 cents. The Seam reported 1,564 bales sold online on 9/08 for an average gross price of 74.65 cents. The AWP for cotton is 73.55 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.89, down 141 points, currently down 6 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.37, down 115 points, currently down 8 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.57, down 108 points, currently down 9 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.