Cotton Futures Settle Mixed on Friday

Cotton price action is showing 14 to 21 point losses early on Monday. Futures were mixed on Friday, as nearby July was under pressure and posted the lowest close for the contract since April 7. The new crop months were staring at challenging US weather conditions and less inclined to discount prices. They were mostly up 3 to 7 points, with a thinly traded October contract up 94. Crude oil is up just 40 cents this morning following the US strikes on Iran nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 83,198 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on June 12 for the 2024/25 marketing year. That was 38.25% above the previous week’s USDA figure. Sales for 2025/26 totaled 274,891 RB, which was a marketing year high. Shipments for upland cotton were at 204,694 RB in that week, back down 13.36% from last week.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on 6/19 at 77.75. ICE cotton stocks were UNCH on June 18, with a certified stocks level of 62,332 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 1 point on Thursday at 54.03 cents/lb. and is effective through next Thursday.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 64.04, down 80 points, currently down 19 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.7, up 3 points, currently down 21 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 67.92, up 7 points, currently down 18 points

