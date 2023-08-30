Cotton Futures Resuming the Rally through Wednesday

Midweek cotton prices are up by 2 to 103 points, led by the Dec contract. The Dec contract has seen a 111 point range so far through the midweek session.

The Cotlook A Index was 85 points stronger to 96.95 cents. The AWP for cotton is 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.73, up 84 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.59, up 79 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.5, up 77 points

