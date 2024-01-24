Cotton Futures Resume the Rally

After cooling off earlier in the week, front month cotton prices resumed their rally with 15 to 82 point gains on Wednesday. Dec remains at a 420 point discount to the March contract.

The Seam confirmed another 9,737 bales were sold on 1/23 for an average gross price of 72.14 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index increased another 65 points on 1/23 to 94 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 1,949 bales as of 1/19. The AWP for cotton is 65.47 cents/lb through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.4, up 80 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.6, up 79 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 87.21, up 82 points

