Cotton Futures Mixed at Midday on Friday

Cotton price action is mixed today, with nearby July under pressure, but new crop months up 20 points or so. Futures were down 21 to 88 points across most contracts on Wednesday. WTI crude oil is down $014/barrel this morning to $75.00/barrel in the July futures contract. The US dollar index is weaker vs. the euro this morning, factoring in tariff and Middle East concerns.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 83,198 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on June 12 for the 2024/25 marketing year. That was 38.25% above the previous week. Sales for 2025/26 totaled 274,891 RB, which was a marketing year high. Shipments for upland cotton were at 204,694 RB in that week, back down 13.36% from last week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam reported 1,610 bales sold in Wednesday’s online sale at an average price of 66.13 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 45 points on 6/17 at 78.30. ICE cotton stocks up 120 bales via new certifications on June 17, with a certified stocks level of 62,332 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 1 points on Thursday at 54.03 cents/lb. and effective through next Thursday.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 64.04, down 80 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.73, up 6 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 67.93, up 8 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.