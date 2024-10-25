Cotton Futures Looking Lower on Friday Morning

Cotton trade has 43 to 49 point lower trade to kick off Friday. Futures posted losses of 16 to 98 points to close out the Thursday session. The outside markets are mixed, with crude oil pressure down 42 cents/barrel and the US dollar index 397 points lower.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 2024/25 upland cotton bookings of 169,687 RB, which was the second largest for the MY so far and a 7-week high. Vietnam was the byer of 34,200 RB, with 33,800 RB sold to Pakistan and 27,500 RB to China. Shipments were back up from the previous week to 98,419 RB. Pakistan was the destination of 27,500 RB, with 13,600 RB to Bangladesh.

The Seam reported 3,778 bales of online sales on October 23 at an average price of 66 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was steady on October 23 at 83.80 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 4 points to 59.28 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 73.62, down 91 points, currently down 49 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 75.03, down 83 points, currently down 48 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 75.98, down 80 points, currently down 46 points

