Cotton Futures Firming Off Overnight Lows

The AM board is still 10 to 20 points weaker heading into the midweek’s day session, but futures have rallied back ~50 from their overnight lows. Cotton traded mostly in the red on Tuesday, finishing the session near the lows. Prices ended down by 65 to 145 points. Dec saw a 177 point range on the day, and closed just 5 points off the low.

NASS reported 96% of the cotton crop was squaring, 72% setting bolls, and 13% of bolls opening as of 8/13. Condition ratings were lower on the week, with a 20 point drop to 280 for the Brugler500 Index. Oklahoma fell the most on a 56 point drop to 239. Texas, which was down 23 points, maintained the worst score of the 15 reported states at 220.

The Cotlook A Index was shown at 96.7 cents/lb for 8/11, up by 80 points. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 3,956 bales sold at an average gross price of 80.96 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/9 were 380 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.1, down 137 points, currently down 13 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.01, down 130 points, currently down 5 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.01, down 120 points, currently down 46 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.