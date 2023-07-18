News & Insights

Cotton Futures Firmer at Midday

July 18, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler

Cotton futures are trading 24 to 51 points higher through Tuesday, though are 40 points under their session high. 

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 64% of the national cotton crop was squaring as of 7/16. NASS showed 25% was setting bolls, up from 17% last week and 1% point under the 5-yr average. The weekly conditions hit 312 on the Brugler500 Index, down from 321 last week. 

The 07/17 Cotlook A Index was 40 points weaker to 91.50 cents. The Seam reported 2,286 bales were sold on 7/14 for an average gross price of 73.48 cents. The AWP was lowered 56 points to 64.94 cents/lb. 

Oct 23 Cotton  is at 84.03, up 54 points,

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 82.48, up 35 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 82.4, up 36 points


