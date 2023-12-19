Cotton Futures Firm Up on Tuesday

A turnaround Tuesday session reduced the cotton market’s net weekly drop as the day finished 29 to 39 points higher. March is now at a net 47 point loss for the week’s move.

ABARES expects a 44% decrease yr/yr for cotton area in Queensland (288k MT production) and a 20% drop for New South Wales area (619k MT production) via the December update citing expected El Nino dryness. USDA’s Crop Explorer’s WMO shows cotton area thus far remains above the seasonal average. ABARES has yields above trend, citing a larger portion of the crop in irrigation.

The Seam reported 4,847 bales were sold on 12/18 for an average price of 67.8 cents. The 10/15 Cotlook A Index was 35 points weaker to 90.95 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed the 94,932 cash bales sold during the week averaged 77.27 cents/lb. The AWP for the week was raised 204 points to 65.67 cents and is in effect through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.46, up 36 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.27, up 38 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 80.79, up 35 points

