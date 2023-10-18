Cotton Futures Finish Higher on Wednesday

Front month cotton futures closed the midweek session 34 to 101 points in the black.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. USDA’s AWP for cotton is 71.06 through Thursday. Certified stocks were 53,400 bales on 10/16, up by 3k.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.24, up 101 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.25, up 82 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.41, up 62 points

