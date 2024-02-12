Cotton Futures Fading out of Weekend

Following the strong Friday session, cotton futures are backing off by 36 to 50 points so far on Monday morning. Old crop cotton rallied triple digits to close out last week. March’s 268 point gain on the day left the contract a net 467 points higher for the week. Dec cotton closed 28 points in the black on Friday with a net weekly gain of 130 points.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report showed managed money cotton traders dropped 6k existing shorts and added 11.6k new longs during the week that ended 2/6. That raised their net long to 46,344 contracts. Commercial cotton hedgers added 17.5k short hedges for a 90,540 contract net short as of 2/6.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has another band of heavy precip for the Southeast. From the Gulf of TX through TN/NC/KY accumulations top out near 4”. Most of Northern LA, North/Central MS, Northern AL, and Northern GA will get ~2”. Central TX cotton area will also get ¾ to 1 ½” of precip to build up soil moisture reserves.

The Cotlook A Index shot up another 85 points for 2/8, now listed at 96.85 cents/lb. The AWP increased 2.4 cents to 70.04 cents/lb in the weekly FSA update. ICE certified stocks were only 999 bales as of 2/6.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 91.78, up 268 points, currently down 50 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 92.22, up 254 points, currently down 44 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 92.22, up 230 points, currently down 36 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

