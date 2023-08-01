Cotton Futures Extending the Rally

Cotton futures are up by another 70 to 94 points in early Tuesday ICE tradin, but 10 points off the overnight high. Cotton futures ended the first trade day of the week with 7 to 46 point gains. That rounded out the trading month of July with a net 435 point gain for the December contract.

NASS reported 86% of the cotton crop was squaring as of 7/30. That remains 1ppt behind the average pace. The weekly report had 47% setting bolls compared to 50% on average. Cotton conditions fell by 18 points on the Brugler500 Index from last week, to 303. Heat and dryness hurt the crop. OK was down the most with a 40 point drop to 330, while Texas dropped 25 points to 248. That is the worst TX score since our data tracking began in 2011 but is similar to ’22 and ’18.

The Cotlook A Index was 310 points weaker on 7/28 to 94.9 cents/lb. The AWP was raised 356 points to 69.74 cents/lb. last week, effective through Thursday.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.72, up 46 points, currently up 84 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.75, up 34 points, currently up 94 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 84.71, up 26 points, currently up 93 points

